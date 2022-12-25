Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington
Published

Washington burglars take out three power substations on Christmas

Pierce County Sheriff's Office officials said three substations were vandalized on Christmas morning

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Burglars in Tacoma, Washington, vandalized three power stations on Christmas morning, leaving about 14,000 customers without electricity, according to police.

At about 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a burglary at the Tacoma Public Utilities Substation on 46th Avenue.

Police said multiple substations in Tacoma, Washington, were vandalized on Christmas, leaving thousands of residents without power. 

Police said multiple substations in Tacoma, Washington, were vandalized on Christmas, leaving thousands of residents without power.  (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

When deputies arrived, a statement from the department read, they saw evidence that a fenced area was broken into. While nothing was taken from the substation, police said equipment was vandalized, causing a power outage in the area.

NORTH CAROLINA POWER OUTAGE: WHITE HOUSE RESPONDS AMID SUBSTATION SABOTAGE PROBE IN MOORE COUNTY

Another burglary was reported later that morning at a Tacoma Public Utilities substation on 224th Street, again with forced entry and damage to the equipment, and nothing stolen from the scene.

At 11:25 a.m. a third burglary was reported by Puget Sound Energy of a power outage and burglary that occurred at about 2:40 a.m.

Electricity Pylons at sunset on background

Electricity Pylons at sunset on background (iStock)

Deputies said the third scene was broken into as well, and the equipment was vandalized.

FBI JOINS SOUTH CAROLINA PROBE OF POSSIBLE SABOTAGE AT ELECTRIC PLANT

As a result of the burglaries and vandalism that took place, 14,000 Tacoma residents were without power on Sunday morning.

The website poweroutage.us reported just before 7 p.m. on Sunday that only 2,084 Tacoma Public Utilities customers and 1,365 Puget Sound Energy customers were without power.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All three burglaries remain under investigation, and suspects have not been apprehended.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.