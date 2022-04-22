Warm weather forecast across US

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Spring is returning, as a general warming trend is expected across a large swath of the country heading into the weekend.

CALIFORNIA SKI RESORTS GET 3 FEET OF SNOW FROM 'LATE-SEASON' STORM

Warm temperatures have shifted eastward, so areas in the 40s and 50s at the start of this week are ending in the 70s and 80s.

By Saturday, nearly 60% of the country will experience above-average temperatures.

However, that heat will fuel some severe weather in the central Great Plains Friday afternoon and evening.

These storms will pose a risk for hail, tornadoes and strong damaging wind gusts.

Very large hail in excess of 2 inches is likely from western Texas to southwestern Kansas.

This powerful storm system does have cold air behind it and will turn into a winter storm for the northern Plains.

Winter storm watches have been issued and up to a foot of snow is possible in the Dakotas and Montana.

Finally, extremely dry conditions and high winds continue to plague the Southwest.

Wind gusts ranging from 40-60 mph are forecast from Arizona to New Mexico and north into Colorado.

This plus the low humidity has caused an extreme wildfire outlook for the weekend.