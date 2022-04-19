California ski resorts get 3 feet of snow from 'late-season' storm

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A part of California has experienced a spring snowstorm that’s brought nearly three feet of snow to the Golden State — and ski resorts seem to be benefiting from it.

Blankets of snow have been covering the Sierra Nevada region in the last month, according to multiple forecasts from FOX Weather.

This includes Mammoth Mountain, a lava dome complex within the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

It's become a popular ski and snowboard destination for visitors who stop by Mammoth Lakes, California.

Crew members at the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area were kept busy on Friday, April 15, as visitors flocked to its slopes while fresh snow blanketed the land, according to photos the ski resort shared with the Associated Press.

Over the weekend, the region received 25.6 inches of "late-season" snow, according to the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Laboratory.

"It is still dumping out there and more is on the way this week," the weather research station wrote in a tweet.

Other ski towns in the Sierra Nevada region have received snowfall in recent weeks, including Lake Tahoe and Yosemite Valley.

Eastern California isn’t the only spot that’s experiencing a wintry spring.

Idaho has received snowfall that’s allowed ski resorts in the Bogus Basin Mountain to reopen after a disappointing February and March, FOX Weather reported on Monday.

In the Northeast, a late-season nor’easter has brought heavy snow and rain to New York, Pennsylvania, Maine and Vermont, according to FOX Weather.

A "Climate Change Indicators: Snowfall" webpage published by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency states that warmer temperatures evaporate more water from lands and oceans, which in turn leads to higher precipitation rates and a higher frequency of storms.

"In general, a warmer climate causes more of this precipitation to fall in the form of rain instead of snow," the EPA wrote.

"Some places, however, could see more snowfall if temperatures rise but still remain below the freezing point, or if storm tracks change."

FOX Weather’s Hillary Andrews, Brian Donegan and Steven Yablonski contributed to this report.