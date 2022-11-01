Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Warm weather will continue for the East, West sees high-elevation snow

The Plains will see high temperatures in the 70s, 80s

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
Warmer-than-average temperatures will continue in the eastern two-thirds of the country over the next several days. 

Highs in the Plains will top off in the 70s and 80s through the middle of the week. 

Some cities in the northern Plains may see daily record high temperatures on Tuesday. 

By Wednesday, that warm air shifts eastward, bringing a chance for daily record high temperatures to the upper Midwest. 

While not record-breaking, temperatures will be well above average all the way to the East Coast. 

Meanwhile, more winter-like weather will impact the western U.S. 

Winter weather advisories have been issued for high elevations. 

Heavy snow is expected to develop Tuesday from west to east through the Cascades of Oregon into the northern and central Sierra Nevada of California. 

That snow then moves into the northern Rockies by Wednesday. 

The central Rockies will receive snow late Wednesday into Thursday. 

