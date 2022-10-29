FOX Weather Meteorologist Amy Freeze celebrates one-year anniversary of pioneering streaming service

FOX Weather launched one year ago this week, ahead of a busy time for weather-related news, as significant damage has been caused by storms and other severe weather events over the past 12 months.

The trailblazing FOX Weather streaming service shook up the industry by putting cutting-edge technology and top meteorologists, including five-time Emmy award winner Amy Freeze, in the hands of anyone who wants to stay informed on all-things weather.

"Since that time we've been on the air, there have been almost $20 billion disasters in the United States, which is kind of hard to believe. What that means is that there have been 15 to 20 events costing $1 billion or more," Freeze told Fox News Digital. "We've been covering those storms not just with the technology and forecasting, but we've also been on the ground where these storms have been happening."

Freeze, who was part of the launch team, can’t believe a year has passed since the state-of-the-art service was unveiled.

"It's gone really fast in some ways, but we've been able to accomplish so much. We've had 12 months of covering storms of all different kinds and we've been using some new technology," Freeze said. "One of the things is the FOX weather model, which is a forecasting tool to look into the future. That's one of the things that's been very, very valuable for us, especially as we've looked at very big storms."

Freeze, who has been covering storms for nearly 25 years, is especially proud that FOX Weather was so accurate during coverage of Hurricane Ian, the deadly Category 4 that wiped out parts of southwest Florida in September.

"We were the first to give the landfall, the accurate landfall of Hurricanes Ian," she said. "To do things in a big way is important. But to be accurate and to be first is also a real big priority for us, so I think that probably is the proudest moment for me and collectively, our coverage of hurricane Ian was incredible from before the storm made landfall and we are still there covering stories and will be for some time to come."

Freeze believes part of the excitement around FOX Weather is that it’s part of the FOX Corporation, giving it a variety of platforms such as Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.

"We are able to have our team, our FOX weather team, available to many FOX platforms," she said. "To be able to reach out to the FOX audience and to have that access to loyal viewers and a loyal audience, that has been able to help us build over the last year. And we really value that. We recognize it."

While the first year has been a success, Freeze says FOX Weather is still evolving. The app has made tiny tweaks to improve user experience and new tools are constantly added.

"If you've never tried it before, you're going to find it really user friendly. And there are new things that are emerging and everything you need to know about weather is right there on the app, including our stream. So you open it up and within three seconds I'll be talking to you about the weather," Freeze said.

"I'm really proud to be a part of FOX Weather," she added. "So many exciting things are in front of us, we're just getting started."