Virginia 13-year-old charged with murder after suffocating 4-year-old sibling

Police in Virginia say the teen confessed to suffocating their 4-year-old sibling

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
A 13-year-old teen is facing a first-degree murder charge after they killed their 4-year-old sibling, Virginia police shared in a news release on Friday.

The Danville Police Department said that the 13-year-old is accused of suffocating their 4-year-old sibling in August 2022. 

The names of the juvenile suspect and victim were not disclosed. 

The Danville Police Department said in August 2022, they responded to a home where a 4-year-old child was found in a room without a pulse and not breathing.

In August 2022, police responded to the siblings' home and found the 4-year-old not breathing and without a pulse. The child was taken to a nearby hospital, before being airlifted to another hospital where they later died.

Authorities wrote in a news release that the charge was lodged after "the juvenile’s confession earlier this week about suffocating the victim." 

Police said the teen was charged with first-degree murder following further investigation. Law enforcement shared that the teen will be transferred to W.W. Moore Detention Center in Danville, Virginia.

Sarah Rumpf is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 