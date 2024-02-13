Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia

Virginia woman arrested after allegedly swinging medieval sword at police officer, neighbor

Alexandra Hopkins, 35, faces one count of assault on law enforcement, one count of assault and two counts of brandishing a weapon

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Virginia woman is facing charges after she allegedly swung a medieval sword at a police officer and another person.

The Leesburg Police Department announced on Monday that officers responded on Feb. 8 to the 800 block of Edwards Ferry Road to serve a warrant on 35-year-old Alexandra C. Hopkins.

After officers encountered Hopkins, she swung at one of them with a sword that was more than a foot and a half long before fleeing into a residence, police said in a news release.

VIRGINIA TEENAGER CHARGED FOR MAKING FALSE REPORTS OF BOMBS, SHOOTINGS AT MULTIPLE SCHOOLS

Alexandra C. Hopkins

Alexandra C. Hopkins was charged after allegedly swinging a medieval sword at a police officer and another person. (Loudoun County Sheriff's Office)

Hopkins was taken into custody without further incident.

A neighbor told police that Hopkins also swung the sword at them.

No injuries were reported in connection with either incident.

VIRGINIA GOV. YOUNGKIN PRIORITIZES MENTAL HEALTH POLICY AS POLICE ARE OVERWHELMED BY CASES

Sword

Alexandra C. Hopkins swung at an officer with a sword that was more than a foot and a half long before fleeing into a residence. (Leesburg Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hopkins was charged with one count of assault on law enforcement, one count of assault and two counts of brandishing a weapon. She also has two unrelated warrants from another agency.

She was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and is being held without bond. 