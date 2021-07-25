Virginia tenant charged with 'vicious' murder of 72-year-old landlady 50 days after she went missing

Virginia authorities announced Saturday that the body of 72-year-old Emily Lu has been found 50 days after she went missing – and the victim's tenant has been charged in the "brutal, vicious murder."

Brian George Sayrs Jr., 25, of Woodbridge, has been charged with second-degree murder and felony concealment of a body, the Fairfax County Police Department said.

Sayrs had previously been identified by investigators as a person of interest. Lu was reported missing on June 4 when she failed to show up for her shift at a senior care facility.

Lu’s remains were discovered in woods near a traffic circle at Dudley and Laurel Crest drives in Lorton after Sayrs phoned detectives Friday night and eventually provided information leading them to the area, Fairfax County Police Major Crimes Bureau Chief Ed O’Carroll said at a press conference Saturday.

"This murder is tragic. This murder is heartbreaking. Emily didn’t deserve what had happened to her. She did nothing wrong. This is not the outcome we desired or hoped for," O’Carroll told reporters, declining to disclose a motive. "It took 50 days for justice to come, but justice has arrived."

Police Chief Kevin Davis said: "Now it’s time for the criminal justice system to take it from here and hold Brian Sayrs accountable for the brutal, vicious murder of 72-year-old Emily Lu."

Authorities have declined to specify how Lu was killed or whether a murder weapon has been found.

Investigators previously released surveillance video showing the last known time Lu was seen alive -- around 7:52 p.m. on Jun. 3 at the Aldi store, 1329 Gordon Plaza in Woodbridge, Prince William County. She was reported missing the next day after Lu failed to show up for her shift at Home Instead in Annandale, where she had been employed for at least five years.

"At 72, her efforts in the community were that she was caring for others," O’Carroll said. "So it’s so unfortunate that she is the 13th homicide in Fairfax County in 2021. But we will pursue justice."

Sayrs was renting a room in Lu’s home in Lorton at the time of her disappearance.

O’Carroll said evidence shows she was likely killed at the home the day she was reported missing. Early on, detectives suspected foul play, since Lu’s car was found parked in her driveway. Thousands of hours of investigative steps, including multiple ground and air searches of the area, had been conducted prior to the break in the case Friday.

Sayrs is being held without bond.