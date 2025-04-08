Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement

Virginia shooting leaves at least 3 dead, 3 injured

So far no arrests in the Spotsylvania County, Virginia shooting

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Authorities investigate fatal Virginia shooting Video

Authorities investigate fatal Virginia shooting

Three people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a shooting about 60 miles south of Washington, D.C. (WTTG)

At least three people are dead, and another three people were injured in a shooting Tuesday in Spotsylvania County, Virginia.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies received information at about 5:30 p.m. about a shooting in Spotsylvania, Virginia — a suburb about 60 miles south of Washington, D.C.

Spotsylvania, Virginia shooting

Three people are dead, and another three were injured in a shooting in Spotsylvania, Virginia. (WTTG)

When deputies arrived, they found multiple people who were shot, according to a news release.

As of 7:45 p.m., the sheriff’s office confirmed three people were dead, and three people were taken to local hospitals, according to the release.

Police at the scene of the shooting

At least six people were shot in Spotsylvania County, Virginia on Tuesday.  (WTTG)

"This is an active and fluid investigation," according to SCSO officials. "No suspect(s) have been apprehended at this time… We ask the public to please stay clear of the area."

The ages of the victims have not yet been released.

Spotsylvania County, Virginia shooting

No arrests have been made in a fatal Virginia shooting on Tuesday. (WTTG)

The Fredericksburg City Public Schools released a statement on X announcing a two-hour delay on Wednesday.

"In light of the profound impact this incident has had on members of our school community, FCPS will operate on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Wednesday, April 9," according to the statement. "We appreciate your understanding and support as we navigate this together.

Mary Washington Healthcare confirmed to Fox News Digital it is currently treating one patient who is in fair condition.

SCSO did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.