Virginia shooting leaves at least 3 dead, 3 injured

At least three people are dead, and another three people were injured in a shooting Tuesday in Spotsylvania County, Virginia.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies received information at about 5:30 p.m. about a shooting in Spotsylvania, Virginia — a suburb about 60 miles south of Washington, D.C.

When deputies arrived, they found multiple people who were shot, according to a news release.

As of 7:45 p.m., the sheriff’s office confirmed three people were dead, and three people were taken to local hospitals, according to the release.

"This is an active and fluid investigation," according to SCSO officials. "No suspect(s) have been apprehended at this time… We ask the public to please stay clear of the area."

The ages of the victims have not yet been released.

The Fredericksburg City Public Schools released a statement on X announcing a two-hour delay on Wednesday.

"In light of the profound impact this incident has had on members of our school community, FCPS will operate on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Wednesday, April 9," according to the statement. "We appreciate your understanding and support as we navigate this together.

Mary Washington Healthcare confirmed to Fox News Digital it is currently treating one patient who is in fair condition.

SCSO did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.