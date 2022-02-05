Expand / Collapse search
Published

Virginia shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 injured in Blacksburg hookah lounge

One of the injured is a Virginia Tech University student, the school's president said

By Paul Conner | Fox News
One person is dead and four others are injured following a shooting at a hookah lounge in Blacksburg, Virginia, around midnight Saturday.

One of the injured is a Virginia Tech University student, the school’s president said.

Shots were fired at downtown Blacksburg’s Melody Hookah Lounge, a short walk from the university’s campus, Blacksburg Police said. The department has not yet confirmed if any suspects are in custody or still at large, though a "secure in place" advisory from the school was lifted at 3:08 a.m. local time.

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased and we extend our support to those who were injured," Virginia Tech president Tim Sands said in a statement Saturday.

Shots were fired at the Melody Hookah Lounge, in downtown Blacksburg, Virginia, a short walk from Virginia Tech University's campus, around midnight on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, Blacksburg Police said.

Four people were transported to local hospitals, and it is unknown how severe their injuries are, officials said.

"This incident continues to be a complex, ongoing case that has shifted to a homicide investigation," the department said in a statement.

Shots were fired at the Melody Hookah Lounge, in downtown Blacksburg, Virginia, a short walk from Virginia Tech University's campus, around midnight on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, Blacksburg Police said.

Blacksburg Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 540-961-1819.

