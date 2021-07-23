Virginia school site links to radical Abolitionist Teaching Network after Biden admin 'error'

A Virginia elementary school included on its website a link to the controversial Abolitionist Teaching Network, which the Biden administration recently backed away from and said it included in its post-coronavirus school reopening guidance in "error."

A selection of links on the Fairfax County Public Schools website titled Local & National Organizations includes eight links -- FCPS Pride, Second Story, NAKASEC, Showing Up for Racial Justice, Abolitionist Teaching Network (ATN), Black Lives Matter, Mijente and 18 Million Rising.

The groups range from racial justice organizations to a charity for teenagers in crisis – but the ATN has gone as far as to claim "Whiteness" is a form of oppression.

ABOLITIONIST TEACHING NETWORK, FAR LEFT GROUP CITED BY BIDEN ADMINISTRATION, HAS DEEP TIES TO US ACADEMIA

Fairfax County Public Schools also backed away from the group when asked about the link Friday.

"This content was posted in error by the school and has since been removed from the website," a district spokesperson told Fox News.

However, as of Friday evening, the link still appeared and still worked.

The spokesperson did not respond to a follow-up question about whether the error occurred as a result of the Biden administration’s erroneous decision to include its own link to the ATN, which has since been removed.

The Biden administration's guidance, which went out to about 13,000 school districts nationwide in April, included a link to the Abolitionist Teaching Network.

"FCPS needs adult supervision, and fast," said Nicole Neily, president of Parents Defending Education, "It's a sign things have gone off the rails when the people running the system are recommending resources that advocate burning down the system."

The grassroots group recently exposed a Fairfax PTA leader who appeared to suggest critics of critical race theory should "die."

BIDEN ADMIN PROMOTES RADICAL GROUP PUSHING CRITICAL RACE THEORY IN SCHOOLS

In that video, Fairfax NAACP member and former PTA Vice President of Training Michelle Leete prompted cheers at a left-wing rally with her remarks – including from some county Democratic officials.

"Let's deny this off-key band of people that are anti-education, anti-teacher, anti-equity…anti-admissions policy change, anti-inclusion, anti-live and let live," she said. "Let them die."

According to the Washington Post, Leete said she meant to wish death on the various "ideals" from conservative parents, not the parents themselves. But blowback over the incendiary speech resulted in her resignation Saturday.

"Parents here in Fairfax County are fed up with having critical race theory forced on their students," Ed McGovern, a Republican candidate for Virginia’s House of Delegates, told Fox News Friday. "It’s sad and unfortunate Virginia schools and the Biden administration are promoting a group that wants our students to fear and hate their peers. Apologizing isn’t enough; we need to completely end critical race theory before the start of next school year and never allow Abolitionist Teaching Network near our kids."

The Abolitionist Teaching Network launched on July 6, 2020 with the stated goal "to develop and support those in the struggle for educational freedom by utilizing the intellectual work and direct action of Abolitionists in many forms."

While the group’s philosophy differs from critical race theory, both claim that the U.S. suffers from systemic racism and call for a dismantling of existing structures and perceived White privilege.

And its cornerstone program, called Activists in Residence, pays professional agitators $30,000 per year, working 20 hours per week, to lead "abolitionist educational organizing in their respective cities" and further the group’s agenda, according to its website.

In its "Guide for Racial Justice & Abolitionist Social and Emotional Learning" handbook, which the Biden administration has removed from its reopening guidance, the group calls on students and educators to "disrupt Whiteness and other forms of oppression" and accuses the U.S. educational system of the "spirit murder" of "Black, Brown and Indigenous children."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden administration disavowed the group earlier this week.

"The Department does not endorse the recommendations of this group, nor do they reflect our policy positions," the Department of Education said in a statement Wednesday. "It was an error in a lengthy document to include this citation."

Fox News’ Sam Dorman contributed to this report.