Virginia police thwart mass shooting in Richmond

Police in Richmond, Virginia, said Wednesday that they thwarted a planned July 4 mass shooting after receiving a tip that led to arrests and the seizure of multiple guns — an announcement that came just two days after a deadly mass shooting on the holiday in a Chicago suburb.

Authorities announced the alleged plot in a news release that did not include any additional information.

A spokesperson for the police department said two people have been arrested but did not identify them or provide other details. Chief Gerald Smith planned a news conference for Wednesday afternoon.

The alleged thwarted plot was planned for the same day that a gunman opened fire from a rooftop during a July 4 parade in the affluent Chicago suburb of Highland Park, killing seven people and injuring more than three dozen.

Robert E. Crimo III was charged with seven counts of murder Tuesday. The shooting sent hundreds of people fleeing in fear and set off an hours-long manhunt. Authorities have not yet identified a motive.