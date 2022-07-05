Highland Park Fourth of July shooting: A timeline of events

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A gunman opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, Monday, killing at least six and wounding dozens more, according to authorities.

Several hours later, a witness reported spotting Robert Crimo III, who uses the pseudonym "Awake the Rapper," driving in his mother's silver Honda Fit. Police pulled him over after a brief chase and took him into custody.

Authorities said the suspect used at least one legally purchased firearm in the attack, which targeted a wealthy suburban enclave outside Chicago.

HIGHLAND PARK FOURTH OF JULY SHOOTING: SUSPECT WORE WOMAN'S CLOTHING DURING PARADE MASSACRE

Here’s what we know about the sequence of events.

July 4, 2022

10 a.m. CT

Highland Park’s Fourth of July Parade kicks off at the intersection of Laurel and St. Johns Avenues, bound for Sunset Park.

10:15 a.m.

Shots ring out above the intersection of Central Avenue and Second Street. Authorities say Crimo took a rooftop position and began shooting at parade spectators.

Video of the scene shared to social media shows a panicked crowd fleeing. Police say he fired about 70 rounds into the crowd while dressed in a woman’s clothing to conceal himself.

City authorities say five people out of more than 30 shot were killed at the scene. Another was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Crimo allegedly dropped an AR-15-style rifle at the scene and blended in with the crowd to flee to his mother’s house, where he got in her car and evaded capture for the next few hours.

UNCLE OF JULY 4TH PARADE SHOOTER SAYS THERE WERE ‘NO WARNING SIGNS’ HE WOULD CARRY OUT ATTACK

1 p.m.

Chief Deputy Chris Covelli, of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, tells reporters that investigators have recovered a "high-powered rifle" from the scene and were investigating the weapon’s origin. Authorities later said it had been purchased legally.

HIGHLAND PARK 4TH OF JULY SHOOTING PERSON OF INTEREST: WHO IS ROBERT CRIMO?

5:12 p.m.

Authorities publicly identify 21-year-old Robert Crimo III as a person of interest, and later as a suspect, describing him as a White male with longer black hair, tattoos and a thin build. He was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit.

6:30 p.m.

Police capture Crimo without incident after spotting his vehicle on Route 41 near the intersection with Westleigh Road in North Chicago. According to Covelli, officers found a second rifle in the vehicle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police return him to Highland Park, where he remains in custody.