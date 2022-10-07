Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

Virginia police looking for man recently released from jail after new charge filed

Virginia police say his murder charges were dropped, but a new charge was added

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police in Virginia are looking for a man recently released from jail after a new charge was filed.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Stone Colburn, 25, was released from the county adult detention center Thursday after his murder charges were dismissed.

However, Colburn was charged with the concealment of a dead body Friday morning.

Colburn is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 160 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a gray and black flannel shirt over a black sweatshirt.

DOGS THAT FATALLY MAULED TENNESSEE TODDLERS, INJURED MOM WERE NEVER VIOLENT, FRIEND SAYS

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Stone Colburn, 25, was released from the county adult detention center Thursday after his murder charges were dismissed.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Stone Colburn, 25, was released from the county adult detention center Thursday after his murder charges were dismissed. (Loudoun County Sheriff's Office)

Colburn was initially charged with murder after Natalie Crow, 25, died in July 2021, according to FOX 5.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone who may know of Colburn's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.