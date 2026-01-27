Repeat offender on parole for murder tied to brutal jail assault, escape hours after robbery

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of four Texas teens accused of violently escaping a local jail was reportedly on parole for murder when he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor and robbed a store earlier this month.

The incident unfolded just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 11, when Edmound Guillory, 19; Desean Dillard, 17; Devontae Simon, 18; and Clayton Johnson, 17, were arrested after allegedly robbing a Sugar Land CVS, according to FOX 26.

Police said the four suspects physically assaulted a store clerk and fled with a bag of cash, the outlet reported. The clerk sustained minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.

Following the alleged robbery, authorities subsequently apprehended the four suspects and booked them into the local jail on multiple charges, including aggravated robbery.

REPEAT OFFENDER WITH VIOLENT PAST ACCUSED OF MURDERING WOMAN DURING HOME INVASION

Later the same day, at around 4:50 p.m., a Sugar Land Police Department jailer went to check on one of the four suspects but was assaulted as he opened the jail cell, FOX 26 reported.

According to court records obtained by ABC 13 , the jailer’s head was stomped on "approximately 6 to 7 times" in the brutal attack, and was left unconscious with multiple deep bite marks, a broken nose and severe lacerations.

The suspect allegedly responsible for the attack then released the other three prisoners, and the group managed to escape, according to FOX 26.

'STARRY NIGHT MURDERER' ALLEGEDLY TERRORIZING PEOPLE AFTER EARLY PRISON RELEASE, PAROLE VIOLATIONS

However, they were located by authorities and taken back into custody at around 6:20 p.m. – less than two hours after the alleged attack. The four suspects are now facing additional charges ranging from escape to attempted murder, the Sugar Land Police Department said in a social media post.

Following the incident, Harris County prosecutors reportedly said they warned the court that Guillory was dangerous and had previously tried to keep him in custody after a previous conviction.

"In real time, we thought this young person was a threat to the community," John Jordan, executive bureau chief with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, told ABC 13. "And it seems like, based on his recent criminal behavior, we were right."

MANHUNTS ACROSS AMERICA IN 2025: FIVE CASES THAT LEFT CITIES, CAMPUSES AND TOWNS ON EDGE

Court records obtained by the outlet indicate that Guillory was "found delinquent" in the fatal shooting of 59-year-old Anthony Merchant, a father and husband who worked as a car salesman.

The homicide reportedly occurred in southeast Houston in June 2022, with police adding that then-15-year-old Guillory was one of the shooters.

In 2024, Guillory was arrested and sentenced to 17 years in prison by a juvenile judge in Harris County. However, upon reevaluation by the court ahead of Guillory turning 19 years old, he was released on parole after serving just a fraction of his sentence.

3 GEORGIA JAIL ESCAPEES ALLEGEDLY FORCE LYFT DRIVER TO FLORIDA BEFORE CAPTURE BY AUTHORITIES

"There are consequences when you give a chance to someone who is a violent offender," Jordan reportedly said.

While judges are prohibited from commenting on cases in Texas, Juvenile Division Chief at the Harris County Public Defender's Office Steven Halpert reportedly weighed in on the sensitivity surrounding sentencing juvenile offenders.

"We don't want judges who automatically transfer kids, and we don't want judges who automatically release a child," Halpert said, according to ABC 13. "You want judges who will listen to all the facts. They are experienced and make an intelligent decision. But they're not clairvoyant, and they can't predict what a child is going to do."

FUGITIVE REPEAT OFFENDER KEEPS WALKING FREE AS COURTS LET HIM LOOSE TO HURT PEOPLE, EXPERTS WARN

Following his release, Guillory was reportedly ordered to wear a GPS ankle monitor, which he received in August 2025.

However, three days before allegedly robbing the CVS, records indicate Guillory cut off the tracking device and threw it into the bushes outside his home, ABC 13 reported.

"There are other victims now, [and] that didn't have to be that way," Jordan reportedly said, adding that while certain diversion programs may work for most juveniles, cases involving violent offenders require a more serious response.

"This is a poster child of why we do what we do," Jordan said. "We divert and give second chances to the worthy ones. The ones we're afraid of, that can hurt us, frankly, sadly, they need to be incarcerated."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Guillory is charged with multiple felonies in Fort Bend County, including engaging in an organized criminal act, escape causing serious bodily injury with threat of a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a public servant, violating parole and three counts of aggravated robbery, according to jail records obtained by Fox News Digital.

He has reportedly been denied bond.

Guillory's attorney, along with the Harris County and Fort Bend County Prosecutor's Offices, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.