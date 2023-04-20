Virginia man wielding sledgehammer released after breaking into ex-girlfriend's home, returns next day: Police

A Virginia man allegedly tried breaking into the same home twice in a matter of days with a sledgehammer and attempting to assault a woman inside.

Martin Cauble, 40, used the sledgehammer to break into the home in Stafford, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. Cauble used to live in the home and was involved in an argument with an ex-girlfriend who resides there, authorities said.

6-YEAR-OLD USED MOM'S GUN TO SHOOT VIRGINIA TEACHER; POLICE REVEAL HEROIC ACTIONS FOLLOWING SHOT

On April 15, deputies responded to the home and saw Cauble using his fists in an attempt to break down the door, authorities said. He allegedly said he was there to assault the woman inside and was arrested on suspicion of attempted breaking and entering to commit assault with a deadly weapon, domestic assault and battery, as well as, driving while revoked.

The sledgehammer was found at the scene.

Cauble was released and returned to the home two days later and tried using the hammer to break the door, police said. The hammer broke instead.

"Once inside, Cauble locked the doors, declared this was a hostage situation, and assaulted the victim," the sheriff's office said. "Witnesses also heard him state he was ‘gonna kill you and everyone else’ to the victim."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cauble faces additional charges of breaking and entering, domestic assault and battery, abduction, violating a protective order, two counts of destruction of property, and driving while revoked. He was held without bond.