Crime
Published

Virginia man wielding sledgehammer released after breaking into ex-girlfriend's home, returns next day: Police

Virginia police said the man was arrested during the first incident and went back to the home after being released

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Virginia man allegedly tried breaking into the same home twice in a matter of days with a sledgehammer and attempting to assault a woman inside. 

Martin Cauble, 40, used the sledgehammer to break into the home in Stafford, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. Cauble used to live in the home and was involved in an argument with an ex-girlfriend who resides there, authorities said. 

6-YEAR-OLD USED MOM'S GUN TO SHOOT VIRGINIA TEACHER; POLICE REVEAL HEROIC ACTIONS FOLLOWING SHOT

Virginia man arrested trying to break into home

Martin Cauble, 40, allegedly used a sledgehammer to break into the home of his former partner in Virginia, authorities said. (Office of Stafford County Sheriff )

On April 15, deputies responded to the home and saw Cauble using his fists in an attempt to break down the door, authorities said. He allegedly said he was there to assault the woman inside and was arrested on suspicion of attempted breaking and entering to commit assault with a deadly weapon, domestic assault and battery, as well as, driving while revoked.

The sledgehammer was found at the scene. 

Cauble was released and returned to the home two days later and tried using the hammer to break the door, police said. The hammer broke instead.

"Once inside, Cauble locked the doors, declared this was a hostage situation, and assaulted the victim," the sheriff's office said. "Witnesses also heard him state he was ‘gonna kill you and everyone else’ to the victim."

Hammer used in attempted break-in

A sledgehammer allegedly used by Martin Cauble, 40, during an attempted break-in. (Office of Stafford County Sheriff )

Cauble faces additional charges of breaking and entering, domestic assault and battery, abduction, violating a protective order, two counts of destruction of property, and driving while revoked. He was held without bond.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.