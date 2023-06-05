Expand / Collapse search
Maine
Published

Virginia man identified as victim of deadly Maine hotel fire

Daniel Clarke, 57, of Manassas, VA, died in blaze that razed building to ground

Associated Press
Authorities in Maine said Monday they have identified a man who died in a hotel fire that remains under investigation.

BODY FOUND DURING FIRE INVESTIGATION AT DESTROYED MAINE HOTEL

Maine Fox News graphic

A man killed in last month's devastating blaze at a Days Inn hotel in Kittery, Maine, has been identified as Daniel Clarke.

The May fire destroyed the Days Inn in Kittery, along the state's border with New Hampshire. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the victim as 57-year-old Daniel Clarke of Manassas, Virginia.

AT LEAST 1 MISSING AFTER MAINE HOTEL DESTROYED BY FIRE: 'TOTAL LOSS'

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined yet, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety said.

The building was declared a total loss after the fire, which required a large response from surrounding departments.