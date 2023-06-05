Virginia man identified as victim of deadly Maine hotel fire

Authorities in Maine said Monday they have identified a man who died in a hotel fire that remains under investigation.

BODY FOUND DURING FIRE INVESTIGATION AT DESTROYED MAINE HOTEL

The May fire destroyed the Days Inn in Kittery, along the state's border with New Hampshire. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the victim as 57-year-old Daniel Clarke of Manassas, Virginia.

AT LEAST 1 MISSING AFTER MAINE HOTEL DESTROYED BY FIRE: 'TOTAL LOSS'

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined yet, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety said.

The building was declared a total loss after the fire, which required a large response from surrounding departments.