Maine
Published

Body found during fire investigation at destroyed Maine hotel

Fire at Days Inn hotel in Kittery, ME, rendered building 'total loss'

Associated Press
The body of a person was found during a fire investigation after a fierce blaze destroyed a hotel in southern Maine, fire officials said Thursday.

The fire destroyed the Days Inn in Kittery, a town along the New Hampshire line, on Wednesday. Officials with the Maine Fire Marshal's Office said the body was found at about 2:15 p.m. on Thursday afternoon during an investigation.

The identity of the victim is awaiting confirmation from the state medical examiner, officials said. The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation, they said.

A body has been found inside the Days Inn hotel in Kittery, Maine, that was destroyed in a Wednesday fire.

Kittery Fire Chief David O’Brien said building owner Kamlesh Patel has been cooperating with the investigation. The building is a total loss, O'Brien said.

A person answering a phone at a business listing for Patel said the owner was unavailable and declined to comment further.

Kittery issued violation notices for code problems at the hotel several years ago, O'Brien said. He said every issue that was found was corrected.