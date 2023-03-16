Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

Virginia man arrested for shining laser pointer at police helicopter during pursuit

Fairfax County police's helicopter was helping Virginia State Police pursue someone who ran from troopers

Elizabeth Pritchett
By Elizabeth Pritchett | Fox News
close
Virginia man arrested after shining laser at police helicopter Video

Virginia man arrested after shining laser at police helicopter

Virginia man, 25, arrested after shining laser at Fairfax 1 helicopter while authorities search for suspect on the run. (Courtesy: Fairfax County Police)

A Virginia man was arrested last week after shining a laser pointer at a police helicopter actively searching for a person running from authorities.

Fairfax County police said its helicopter, Fairfax 1, was helping Virginia State Police search for someone who ran from troopers on March 10 around 11:25 p.m.

While in pursuit, the helicopter's crew saw someone pointing a laser at the chopper from an apartment complex. 

Using the aircraft's FLIR system, the crew discovered the laser came from a balcony apartment in the 9200 block of Ashland Woods Lane.

FLORIDA MAN ARRESTED FOR TEMPORARILY BLINDING POLICE HELICOPTER PILOT WITH LASER: 'MESS AROUND AND FIND OUT'

Man shines laser at Fairfax County police helicopter while the agency assisted with a Virginia State Police pursuit.

Man shines laser at Fairfax County police helicopter while the agency assisted with a Virginia State Police pursuit. (Fairfax County police)

Detectives from Fairfax County's Special Investigation Division identified the person responsible as a 25-year-old man. 

He was arrested for interference with the operation of an aircraft, which is a class 1 misdemeanor in the Commonwealth.

MONTANA MAN SENTENCED FOR SHINING LASER POINTER AT LANDING PLANE

Man, 25, arrested after shining a laser pointer at a Fairfax County police helicopter from an apartment.

Man, 25, arrested after shining a laser pointer at a Fairfax County police helicopter from an apartment. (Fairfax County police)

"Pointing a laser at an aircraft is illegal and also a very bad idea when that aircraft is a police helicopter," Fairfax County police said on Facebook.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The man, who was not identified by name, was released on a secure bond, according to Fairfax County police.

Fox News Digital reached out to Virginia State police and Fairfax County police for more information on the man arrested, but did not immediately hear back.