Virginia
Published

Virginia man arrested after robbing gun store, attempting to flee on Metrobus

Police reportedly responded to the robbery within seconds and arrested the suspect

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
A man was taken into custody after robbing a gun store in Arlington, Virginia, and attempting to escape on a Metrobus.

The 22-year-old suspect was wearing a ski mask on Thursday when he entered NOVA Armory on Wilson Boulevard and stole a gun and ammunition, according to Arlington County police. 

An employee reportedly asked the man to remove his mask when he entered the store, but he ignored the request, took the items and exited the building.

An employee attempted to stop the man, but he threw a punch, left the shop and jumped on a Metrobus. No injuries were reported in the incident.

A man was taken into custody after robbing a gun store in Arlington, Virginia, and attempting to escape on a Metrobus. (Arlington County Police Department)

Police pulled over a Metrobus on the corner of Wilson and Danville at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. A witness told FOX 5 DC that a large police presence grew in the area and then officers entered the bus to apprehend the man.

NOVA Armory moved to its current location last summer, and some residents had safety concerns about the move.

One woman said at the time that the new location could result in crime and gave an example of an incident she believed could occur, which was similar to Thursday's robbery.

The suspect was wearing a ski mask when he entered NOVA Armory on Wilson Boulevard and stole a gun and ammunition.

The suspect was wearing a ski mask when he entered NOVA Armory on Wilson Boulevard and stole a gun and ammunition. (Arlington Police Department)

"Somebody gets on Metro, comes here, knows that there is a gun store in this area. Get in, get out. Get back on the Metro and nobody will be able to do anything about it," the woman told FOX 5 DC.

Though in Thursday's incident, police responded to the robbery within seconds and arrested the suspect, according to people nearby.

Police said the suspect is in jail without bond.