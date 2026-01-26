DHS shares obscene, threatening voicemail sent to ICE agent, blaming local pols for 'incitement'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

EXCLUSIVE: The Department of Homeland Security on Monday released an expletive-laden, sexually-explicit voicemail that a Minnesota-based ICE agent received from an apparent agitator amid unrest in Minneapolis.

Fox News Digital is not posting the clip due to its content, but the caller told the agent he is a fascist and that he should commit suicide.

"I hope your wife dies. I hope your mom and dad die. I hope everything wrong that could go [on] in your life happens. I hope you have the most miserable life," the caller said.

VANCE CALLS MINNEAPOLIS UNREST 'ENGINEERED CHAOS' AFTER DEADLY SHOOTING

"You are a traitor to the American people, to the values that made our country."

The caller then wishes that the agent is hit by a transit vehicle, and faces a divorce after his apparent wife cheats on him due to medical complications.

DHS SAYS ICE AGENTS RAMMED BY VEHICLES AMID MINNEAPOLIS ENFORCEMENT SURGE: 'AGGRESSIVELY ASSAULTED'

In response, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin blamed local "sanctuary politicians" for inciting such "threatening rhetoric and unprecedented violence" through their "repeated vilification" of federal law enforcement.

She cited repeated comparisons between ICE and the Geheime Staatspolizei — the German Nazi "Gestapo" secret state police — and 1800s-era slave patrols.

"The men and women of ICE are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters. They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer," McLaughlin said.

JD VANCE SHARES ‘CRAZY' STORY OF ICE AND CBP OFFICERS BEING MOBBED IN MINNEAPOLIS

"Like everyone else, we just want to go home to our families at night. The violence and dehumanization of these men and women who are simply enforcing the law must stop."

McLaughlin said ICE has faced an 8,000% increase in death threats and 1,300% increase in assaults during the second Trump administration despite the fact that they are conducting operations to remove "rapists, terrorists and gang members from American neighborhoods."

She added that Secretary Kristi Noem’s message to agitators and people who threaten violence on ICE remains that "you will not stop us or slow us down."

TRUMP URGES DHS, ICE TO PUBLICIZE ARRESTS, SAYS CRACKDOWN IS 'SAVING MANY INNOCENT LIVES'

The agency said that assaulting and obstructing law enforcement is not only dangerous but is a federal crime and a felony. "And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer or dox our officers, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," it said in a statement.

In light of the voicemail, the agency urged the public to report threats, doxxing, harassment and other infractions against ICE agents by calling 1-866-DHS-2-ICE.

Democrats have in turn floated impeachment proceedings against Noem over ICE’s operations, with Rep. Troy Carter of Louisiana confirming such in a hearing Monday called by the minority caucus of the House Homeland Security Committee.

Fox News Digital reached out to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for comment.