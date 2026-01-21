Liberal social media platform Bluesky flooded with users calling for violence against ICE agents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The users of the social media platform popular among liberals have ratcheted up their rhetoric towards U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as turmoil unfolded on the streets of Minneapolis.

Bluesky, initially a project by Twitter but severed from the tech giant following Elon Musk's acquisition of the company, has been widely seen as a far-left rival of Musk's X. But over the past several days, Bluesky has been inundated with posts by mostly anonymous users explicitly calling for violence against ICE agents in the wake of the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good.

Many are calling on shooting ICE agents "on sight."

"Shoot ICE ON SIGHT. I said what I said," an account named FlipFreshplane posted.

"ICE shot a woman today, point-blank, with no provocation. Is this our Kent State moment? Is this the moment we take up arms against ICE? Shoot them on sight? Destroy their vehicles the minute they pull up? We can't take this s--- sitting down any longer!" one user named Bret the beer snob wrote.

"I’ve seen way too many vids of ICE Nazis brutalizing us, murdering us! It would not surprise me to see Americans randomly shoot ICE Nazis on sight in an effort of self protection … SURVIVAL!!!" a user named Dennis said.

Others are suggesting shooting ICE agents is within their constitutional rights.

"ICE agents are masked & driving around in unmarked vehicles..why don't we just shoot them? Enough of this bulls---," Jericho8 wrote. "Republicans are such pro-second amendment freaks..I'm sure they'd understand. 'stand your ground' right? Christian Nationalists should understand an 'eye for an eye' too. F--- 'em."

"Shoot those Nazi terrorist motherf---ers dead," psiic wrote. "Our founders said it was ALL of our Responsibility as Citizens to take up arms and be willing to kill and die to defend our democracy from Tyranny. THIS is Tyranny and the 2nd amendment gives us the LEGAL authority to form armed militias against this."

"ICE is a state terrorist organization. This is tyranny. This is what our founding fathers fought against: the occupation of American streets by a domestic military force. This is what drove our predecessors to take up arms against Britain, and our representatives are just allowing it to happen," an account named Cajuntaper said.

Some of the violent posts predate the unrest that has unfolded in Minneapolis as the Trump administration has deployed ICE to arrest illegal immigrants throughout the past year.

"I’m of the opinion that we have a right to shoot to kill ICE Agents on sight if they are masked and not wearing a name badge. If that happens we’d see how the cops operate like a street gang," user vishyswaz wrote in May.

"You don't even know they are ice. No badges, no judical warrants. It's kidnapping. You need to shoot these guys on sight in the leg, sadly it's come to this Sort of a No warrant no walk warning," Lefty (Colin) Wright posted in July.

Bluesky's community guidelines state: "We do not allow content that shows or promotes violence, harm, exploitation, or criminal activity against adults, children, or animals." Under its "Respectful Discourse" clause, it states users cannot "threaten others with death, serious harm, or express that others should be hurt or killed" nor "promote, glorify, or incite violence against individuals or groups."

Of the dozens of Bluesky posts Fox News Digital reviewed, only a handful were flagged with a "Threats" label, which warns readers the post "promotes violence or harm towards others, including threats, incitement, or advocacy of harm." It is unclear why such posts that Bluesky acknowledges are threats remain on the platform.

Bluesky did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.