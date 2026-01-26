JONATHAN TURLEY: Democrat politicians are risking lives with reckless anti-ICE rhetoric

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This year, there has been a race to the bottom as Democratic politicians fuel the rage in our streets against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers. That continued when Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz again rushed to judgment after a shooting, adding that the public should not treat Border Patrol or ICE officers as real "law enforcement" officers. However, rock bottom was finally reached by Arizona Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes, who not only said that she does not consider ICE officers to be "real law enforcement," but raised the possibility of citizens shooting them under state law.

First, the obvious. Mayes said, "I put ["officers"] in air quotes because I don’t think they are real law enforcement." These are real law enforcement officers under federal law, enforcing federal law. Period. The effort by Walz, Mayes, and others to question their status or treat them as impostors is clearly designed to inflame citizens and encourage greater confrontations. It is a dangerous form of demagoguery. It is sending citizens into harm's way, encouraging them to impede federal operations involving the arrest of criminal suspects.

Mayes later stated that she was "mischaracterized" and that "the idea that I would want the life of any member of law enforcement put in danger is wrong, offensive, and an outright lie." Mayes' "mischaracterizations" came at a time of growing unrest and the attorney general rushed forward to add to the reckless rhetoric.

Again, repeating Walz's talking points, she referred to these officers as "poorly trained." She obviously has no idea about the training of these officers. The officer involved in the Alex Pretti shooting was an experienced officer with the Border Patrol. The officer involved in the prior Renée Good shooting was also an experienced officer.

While mischaracterizing the officers, figures like Walz are sending demonstrably "untrained" citizens into highly dangerous situations. Walz specifically called out citizens into the streets to record these operations, which is precisely what Pretti was trying to do before his fatal confrontation with officers.

Mayes, however, was not looking for a tie in that race to the bottom. She told citizens that Arizona’s "Stand Your Ground" law might be cited as grounds for the use of lethal force against officers. She declared:

"You have these masked, federal officers with very little identification — sometimes no identification — wearing plain clothes and masks and we have a ‘Stand Your Ground’ law that says if you reasonably believe your life is in danger, and you’re in your house or in your car or on your property, that you can defend yourself with lethal force."

She later added, "It’s a fact that we have a ‘Stand Your Ground’ law and, in other states, un-uniformed, masked people who can’t be identified as police officers."

It was a reckless statement of the law. These laws only protect "reasonable" uses of self-defense. However, they have an express exemption for using force "to resist an arrest that the person knows or should know is being made by a peace officer or by a person acting in a peace officer's presence and at his direction, whether the arrest is lawful or unlawful, unless the physical force used by the peace officer exceeds that allowed by law."

It is not uncommon for law enforcement to use officers in plain clothes to make initial arrests or contact with suspects who might flee or resist.

Mayes' comments could encourage an already enraged and irrational segment of our population to use lethal force under the false pretense of standing their ground.

Attacks on these officers have increased exponentially with the violent rhetoric of these politicians. Just last week, a rioter bit off the finger of an officer.

Mayes also vowed to prosecute any ICE agent who violates state laws in these operations. She is also mimicking Walz in spreading legal disinformation. While federal officers do not have absolute immunity in all cases, it is extremely unlikely that state officials could successfully prosecute such cases without facing a transfer to federal court and likely dismissal.

Walz made the same misleading claim in saying that Minnesota would investigate the shooting and that the federal government would not be allowed to conduct the investigation. He has no authority to dictate who or how the shooting will be investigated.

While the state can conduct its own investigation, the federal government will investigate a shooting by a federal officer. Walz further pandered to the mob by raising the debunked "bait boy" story and telling citizens that ICE was "shooting them in the face when they come out of donut shops."

Rage is hard to maintain for months, and the Pretti shooting, as described by one Democratic operative according to Fox's Chad Pergram, is a "new wild card" in the politics on the Hill over funding.

There remain legitimate questions about this shooting. The videotapes do not appear to show, as suggested in early accounts from the federal government, that Pretti approached the officers brandishing a weapon.

Pretti does not obey the commands of the officers in returning to the middle of the road during their operation. However, he did not appear threatening until after the officer pushed him to the side of the road. At one point, he appears to shove the officer as he tries to assist a woman who was pushed to the ground.

What happens next is hard to determine. There is a video that suggests that an officer may have removed his weapon from its holster just before another officer yells "gun." It is hard to see Pretti's hands, and we do not know what happened in that split second. We may get a better idea as new videotapes emerge.

Law enforcement officers do not expect blind deference on shootings. However, they have a right to expect a fair chance for an investigation to hear their side of a shooting — not a governor or a mayor rushing before cameras to effectively accuse them of murder.

At this point, it may not matter. Only the mob matters. Minneapolis Police Department Chief Brian O'Hara explained: "Even if there is an investigation that ultimately proves that at the time of the shooting it was legally justified, I don’t think that even matters at this point, because there just, there is so much outrage and concern around what is happening in the city."

Walz has demonstrated politics of the lowest kind, stoking anger as citizens and officers alike are injured. Walz is pledging to go to court to stop further operations — a lawsuit that would be another frivolous filing. Previously, the state, including Attorney General Keith Ellison, filed to prevent the federal government from increasing forces to investigate fraud and immigration violations.

Walz, Maye and others are following a long line of demagogues who sought to use social unrest to advance their political careers. For Walz, sending people into the streets has the benefit of not having them at home watching and reading about the growing fraud scandal in his state.

It is not a defense of democracy, but "mobocracy" in Minnesota.

