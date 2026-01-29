Police confirm investigation into anti-ICE Virginia Commonwealth nurse who encouraged drugging agents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Virginia Commonwealth University police confirmed Thursday afternoon that the now-fired nurse whose TikTok videos encouraged other healthcare workers to drug ICE agents is under criminal investigation.

Malinda Cook was fired from her job Tuesday evening after a brief investigation by her former employer, VCU Health. A day prior, three videos made by Cook and posted to her TikTok were stitched together and shared on X by popular account LibsOfTikTok.

The result was a viral firestorm that cost Cook her livelihood, and has now put her under the microscope of authorities.

In one video, she urged other healthcare providers to use an anti-paralytic drug on ICE agents. The video was simply captioned with "#ice #resistance #sabotage."

"I thought of something good," she said.

"Sabotage tactic, or at least scare tactic. All the medical providers , grab some syringes with needles on the end," she said. "Have them full of saline or succinylcholine, you know, whatever. Whatever. That will probably be a deterrent. Be safe."

Succinylcholine is an anesthetic that causes rapid, short-acting muscle paralysis. The paralytic effect typically lasts for four to six minutes.

The nurse further instructed others to mix poison ivy and poison oak with water, and spray the concoction on opponents. She suggested using a water gun to spread the liquid.

"Aim for faces, hands," she said.

She then directed single women to take ICE agents on dates and sabotage their food.

"Single ladies, where these ICE guys are going, have a chance to do something, you know, not without risk, but could help the cause for sure," she said. "Get on Tinder, get on Hinge, find these guys. They're around. [If] they're an ICE agent , bring some ex-lax and put it in their drinks. Get them sick. You know, nobody's going to die. Just enough to incapacitate them and get them off the street for the next day. Highly, easily deniable."

"I'm just saying, let's get them where they eat," she said. "Somebody's not going to be supporting these guys. Where's the hotel where they eat? Who makes that breakfast? Let's find them."

"Let's make their lives f---ing miserable," she said later.

One medical watchdog blasted the nurse, saying that firing her was the bare minimum.

"As we’ve documented at Do No Harm, VCU has a long history of pushing extreme identity politics into medical education and clinical treatment," Do No Harm's Executive Director Kristina Rasmussen told Fox News Digital. "Now, they act surprised when radicalism sprouts from a ground seeded with toxic ideology."

"When medical schools and hospitals allow radical politics to shape curriculum, they end up training harmful activists rather than skilled medical professionals," Rasmussen said. "VCU Health firing this nurse is the bare minimum response. Unless they clean up their act, how will any patient feel safe walking through their doors?"