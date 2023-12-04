Expand / Collapse search
DISASTERS

Virginia home explodes after barricaded suspect fires flare gun, firearm while police attempt search

Officers on the scene reported minor injuries, but nobody was transported to the hospital

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz , Landon Mion Fox News
Virginia home explodes after suspect fires flare gun during police search

A flare gun was fired at a home in Arlington, Virginia, during a police search Monday evening, causing the dwelling to explode. (Credit: Alex Wilson)

A standoff with police ultimately led to the explosion of a home in Arlington, Virginia, after the barricaded suspect fired a flare gun dozens of times and a firearm inside the residence.

Arlington County Police said officers responded to the home in the 800 block of N Burlington at around 4:45 p.m. on Monday following a report of possible shots fired.

The preliminary investigation found that a suspect discharged a flare gun about 30 to 40 times from inside his home into the surrounding neighborhood, police said in a news release. No property damage or injuries from the discharge of the flare gun were reported.

Home engulfed in flames in Arlington

A home in Arlington, Virginia, was engulfed in flames after an explosion as cops were trying to serve a search warrant. (Credit: Alex Wilson)

Officers attempted to speak with the suspect over the phone and through loudspeakers, but he did not respond and stayed barricaded inside the home.

Cops were attempting to execute a search warrant for the suspect's home at about 8:25 p.m. when the suspect discharged several rounds from what police believe was a firearm from inside the home, causing the residence to explode.

Arlington, Virginia, home on fire

Arlington County Police said officers responded to the home in the 800 block of N Burlington at around 4:45 p.m. on Monday following a report of possible shots fired. (Credit: Alex Wilson)

The Arlington County Fire Department then responded to the scene to extinguish the fire. The fire was under control as of 10:30 p.m., but crews continued to address small spot fires.

Police said officers on the scene reported "minor injuries and there were no transports to the hospital related to this incident."

Explosion at home in Arlington

Police said officers on the scene reported "minor injuries and there were no transports to the hospital related to this incident." (Credit: Alex Wilson)

A shelter-in-place order had been issued for the community Monday night, but was lifted early Tuesday morning.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the explosion. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

