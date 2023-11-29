Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Texas man who claimed to be victim of hate crime charged with arson

Mario Roberson, 50, of Huntsville was charged with arson after his rental home burned down in June

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
Texas man facing arson charges after claiming hate crime burned down his home Video

Texas man facing arson charges after claiming hate crime burned down his home

A Texas man has been charged with arson after initially claiming that his house burned down as part of a hate crime.

According to authorities, 50-year-old Mario Roberson of Huntsville was charged with arson after the bodies of two people were found inside what was left of the home destroyed in June.

FOX 26 Houston spoke with the attorney of Mario Roberson, who had originally claimed the fire was arson and a hate crime.

Roberson said he was being targeted and that racist graffiti was sprayed on the house before the fire.

Roberson also claimed he was nearly shot in the same neighborhood two weeks after the graffiti was painted on the property, according to reports. 

On Monday, a grand jury issued a "true bill" for Roberson, which would allow him to be charged with first-degree felony arson. The indictment comes after a months-long investigation by the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office, according to records. 

Roberson faces anywhere from five to 99 years behind bars.

The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office and San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.