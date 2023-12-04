Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota

Sole victim of Minnesota state park landslide identified as Twin Cities-area man

Jack Loso, 19, of Robbinsdale, MN, died Saturday at Minneopa State Park

Officials on Monday identified a 19-year-old man who was killed in a landslide at a state park in southern Minnesota near Mankato.

Jack Robert Loso, of Robbinsdale, Minnesota, died Saturday afternoon after becoming trapped under collapsed earth from the landslide, the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Loso was visiting the park with family members when the landslide occurred at the falls area of the park, investigators said.

The 19-year-old man killed by a landslide at a southern Minnesota state park has been identified. (Fox News)

Emergency workers called to the scene recovered Loso's body. The accident remains under investigation, officials said Monday.

Minneopa State Park is one of Minnesota's oldest state parks, and contains waterfalls and a bison herd, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.