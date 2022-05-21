Expand / Collapse search
Virginia
Published

Virginia driver hits four pedestrians while picking up food in her car

The driver spilled her food and was attempting to pick it up when she hit the pedestrians

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 21

A Virginia woman hit four pedestrians on Friday while while trying to pick up food she dropped in her car.

The incident left one person with life-threatening injuries and sent all four people to a local hospital, according to FOX 5 Washington, D.C.

Fairfax County Police said the driver of a Nissan dropped her food and spilled a drink inside the car, according to the report.

When she tried to pick up the food, she lost control of the Nissan and hit the four pedestrians who were standing in an Annandale, Virginia parking lot. The car later hit a metal fence.

Fairfax County Police said that the driver of a Nissan dropped her food and spilled a drink inside the car, according to the report. (Fairfax County Police)

The driver and passenger were also taken to a local hospital, according to the report.

According to police, the crash happened in the 7200 block of Maple Place.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital.