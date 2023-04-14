Expand / Collapse search
Virginia deputy trades 7-Eleven Slurpees to track down preteen porch pirates

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
Police in Virginia resorted to innocent bribery to gather information about juvenile porch pirates by trading Slurpee's for secrets in the playground.

On April 10, Deputy S.A. Hensley responded to a neighborhood after several residents complained that packages were stolen from front porches, with one resident providing surveillance video of a suspect, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Department.

Deputy Henley used a Slurpee from 7-Eleven to incentivize the children at the playground for information about the preteen porch pirates. 

Police shared that the suspect appeared to be a juvenile and had a hood obscuring her head and face, but was wearing distinctive shoes.

Henley canvassed the neighborhood and stopped at a nearby playground where he found "numerous potential witnesses," however, the deputy quickly found they were hesitant to talk until he sweetened the deal.

The incentive of a Slurpee for information leading to the identity of the suspect led to a long line of potential informants, the sheriff's office shared.

The deputy located the suspects, both juveniles, at their home. 

Both confessed and led the deputy to the stolen items which were discarded in the woods. The stolen items included adult undergarments, dog treats, and a dress shirt. 

Playground in the at Graham Park on March 9, 2023, in Falls Church, Va.

The preteens delivered the items to the correct addresses and apologized.

"Two juveniles learned the reward for porch pirating really 'depends' on what the victim ordered, and adult undergarments are not high on a child’s wish list," the Stafford Sheriff's Department wrote in a social media post. 

"Conversely, the reward of a brain freeze prompted witnesses to divulge the information to solve the case."

7-Eleven is known for its famous Slurpees.

Henley made good on his promise and delivered a 7-Eleven Slurpee to the witness and brought a bag of candy for the other children. 

"We love stories with a sweet ending. Oh thank Heaven for 7-Eleven! Thank you, Deputy Hensley for making a ‘cold case’ out of these ‘hot goods,’" the sheriff's department added.

The Stafford County Sheriff's office handled this case informally and the preteens were not charged.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.