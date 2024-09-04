Virginia couple arrested after 2 children found chained up inside home

A Virginia mother and her apparent boyfriend are facing charges after two young boys were found chained to a post by their ankles inside a home, according to police.

Wendi Del Cid Rodriguez, 46, and Franklin Viera Guevara, 29, were each arrested on two counts of child neglect, two counts of child cruelty and two counts of abduction.

Fairfax County Police responded on Aug. 15 to an apartment on the 6700 block of Tower Drive in Groveton, Virginia, after receiving a report of alleged child neglect.

Officers reported hearing chains rattling inside when they knocked on the door, according to a criminal complaint, Fox 5 DC reported. After someone opened the door, the officers observed a chain wrapped around a post next to a sleeping cot and the two boys chained up at their ankles.

The responding officers said the boys, ages nine and seven, had visible marks on their ankles that were consistent with the shape and size of the chains.

Rodriguez and Guevara told investigators that they would chain the boys by the ankle for short periods of time to "scare them" so they would not leave the home.

One of the boys had used a roommate's cellphone to take a picture of his chained ankle, according to court documents. He then sent the photo to their sister, who called 911.

The roommate told police the boys were left unsupervised and restrained when the suspects were not home.

Rodriguez was released on bond and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 2, while Guevara remains in the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond. Guevara has a bond hearing scheduled for Wednesday and a competency hearing next month.