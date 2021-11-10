Expand / Collapse search
Virginia
Virginia cops investigate recent flag burnings at Arlington homes: report

The three incidents were in close proximity of each other

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Police in Arlington, Virginia, said Tuesday that they are investigating three separate incidents where American flags were lit on fire outside homes in the city, according to a report.

"A joint investigation into these incidents is underway by the Arlington County police and fire departments," Ashley Savage, a police spokeswoman said, according to ArlNow.com. "As part of the joint investigation, the departments are actively working to determine if the incidents are linked."

The most recent incident occurred on Oct. 28 and included a flag and a yard sign in support of Democrats that read, "Keep Virginia Blue." The Washington Post reported that the first incident happened on Oct. 15.

ArlNow reported that it was not immediately clear if there is more than one suspect. The suspect in the first incident was described as a White adult male who was wearing a dark windbreaker. 

