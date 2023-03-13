Virgin Islands officials mum on US swim champ autopsy results as spring break vacations begin

U.S. Virgin Islands officials have declined to release the autopsy results of former American swimming champ Jamie Cail, 42, who was found dead three weeks ago on St. John.

A Virgin Islands Department of Justice spokeswoman confirmed last week that the autopsy had been completed – but declined to comment, citing an "investigation underway." On Monday, she told Fox News Digital she still could not comment on Cail's cause and manner of death or whether authorities found evidence of foul play.

The lack of updates coincides with the start of the spring break vacation season and has island residents concerned.

Discussions have been cropping up in island Facebook groups regarding oversight of the island's police force – which in the past has been accused of failing to properly investigate cases.

VIRGIN ISLANDS' FORMER TOP COP MAKES PUBLIC PLEA AFTER US SWIM CHAMP FOUND DEAD

The island's commissioner of tourism did not respond to multiple requests for comment. But the U.S. territory, which advertises the fact that no passports are required for American visitors, has been a dangerous place for them.

According to police, Cail's boyfriend told them he found her unconscious and drove her to a clinic, where staff could not revive her.

As Fox News Digital has reported, sources in St. John have identified Cail's boyfriend as Kamal "Six Pack" Thomas, a 34-year-old convicted killer.

Thomas served time in a Florida prison for his role in a deadly 2007 gang assault on a Pennsylvania man outside a bar on the island of St. John.

Thomas was part of a group that chased down 21-year-old Jamie Cockayne after a bar fight and beat and stabbed him to death in the street.

BOYFRIEND OF US SWIM CHAMP FOUND DEAD IN VIRGIN ISLANDS CONVICTED IN PENNSYLVANIA TOURIST'S 2007 BEATING DEATH

It took years of efforts from Cockayne's family to secure a conviction, and Thomas pursued at least two successful appeals and had the top charge of first-degree murder dismissed along the way.

The family hired private investigators and gathered evidence on their own.

Thomas has a link to another American death as well. One of Thomas' accomplices in Cockayne's death was shot in a drive-by shooting in 2006, according to the St. Thomas Source, a local news site. In the car was Mekel Blash, who court records show was later convicted of the stabbing death of Jimmy Malfetti, a New Jersey man killed during a home invasion robbery while staying at a guest house on a luxury St. John property.

While police have not publicly confirmed Cail's boyfriend's identity, they say he told investigators he found her on the floor after coming home from a bar around midnight to check on her.

LISTEN: THE FOX TRUE CRIME PODCAST WITH EMILY COMPAGNO

He and another unnamed person transported Cail to a clinic in a private vehicle, where staff could not revive her.

Police announced a criminal investigation into her death last month but have released no additional information.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the case to contact detectives, call 911 or reach out to Crime Stoppers V.I. at 1 (800) 222-TIPS.

According to SwimSwam , a news site focused on competitive swimming and other aquatic sports, Cail was one leg of the gold medal-winning U.S. 800 free relay team as a teenager in the 1997 Pan Pacific Championships.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP