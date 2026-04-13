Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Washington DC

WATCH: Rowdy teenagers swarm DC Navy Yard in waterfront takeover despite police juvenile curfew zone

Activist says the disruptions are 'a repeat pattern' happening 'later and later into the night' in the neighborhood

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
close
Teen takeover swarms popular Washington, D.C. waterfront area Video

Teen takeover swarms popular Washington, D.C. waterfront area

Hundreds of people were seen swarming Washington D.C.'s Navy Yard on Sunday, April 12. (Elissa De Souza via Storyful)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A crowd of rowdy teenagers swarmed the Navy Yard waterfront in Washington, D.C., over the weekend, the latest in a series of "viral takeovers" challenging city officials.

Video captured by D.C. activist Elissa De Souza posted on X showed a mass of people in a busy intersection in the city's Navy Yard neighborhood Sunday.

"What should’ve been a great night out in Navy Yard turned into something we’re seeing far too often," De Souza wrote. "This isn’t a one-off—it’s a repeat pattern, and it’s happening later and later into the night. Residents and visitors should be able to enjoy a beautiful day, support new businesses, and have a peaceful meal without worrying about safety or disruption."

The gathering came during a weekend when the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) implemented a temporary juvenile curfew zone in Navy Yard.

WATCH: Swarm of teens floods DC streets in ‘takeover'

Swarm of teens floods DC streets in ‘takeover,’ multiple arrested after fights, assaults on officers Video

GOT A TIP?

From Friday through Sunday, the curfew restricted anyone under 18 from gathering in groups of nine or more within the designated area during evening hours, unless exempted.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

According to MPD, the curfew zone was in effect from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night. Police maintained an increased presence in Navy Yard and other areas where similar gatherings have previously occurred, they said.

FOLLOW US ON X

Washington DC Navy Yard takeover

Hundreds of juveniles swarmed the Navy Yard neighborhood in Washington, D.C., in a previous takeover, prompting a large police response and alarming residents in the busy waterfront district. (Elissa De Souza/Unknown)

Authorities said that while some groups briefly engaged in disorderly behavior Saturday night, they dispersed without incident. No criminal offenses were reported in the curfew zone over the weekend, and no arrests were made by MPD in connection with the gatherings.

GET BREAKING NEWS BY EMAIL

However, Metro Transit Police made four arrests at the nearby Waterfront Metro station outside the curfew zone. Details about the four arrests were not immediately available.

On Sunday night, officers recorded six curfew violations within the Navy Yard area, police said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

"MPD is committed to doing everything possible to keep D.C. residents and visitors safe, and that includes supporting spaces to enable youth to gather to enjoy our city," Interim Chief of Police Jeffrey W. Carroll said in a statement.

Police officers standing near the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

The Washington Metropolitan Police Department shared this photo on Jan. 22 showing police presence by the U.S. Capitol two days after the inauguration. (Washington Metropolitan Police Dept.)

A citywide juvenile curfew remains in effect daily from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., and officials are urging parents and guardians to monitor their children’s whereabouts as spring break continues.

Such "teen takeovers" have been happening across the District. The incidents typically involve large gatherings of young people and disruptive behavior.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
Close modal

Continue