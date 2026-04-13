WATCH: Rowdy teenagers swarm DC Navy Yard in waterfront takeover despite police juvenile curfew zone

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A crowd of rowdy teenagers swarmed the Navy Yard waterfront in Washington, D.C., over the weekend, the latest in a series of "viral takeovers" challenging city officials.

Video captured by D.C. activist Elissa De Souza posted on X showed a mass of people in a busy intersection in the city's Navy Yard neighborhood Sunday.

"What should’ve been a great night out in Navy Yard turned into something we’re seeing far too often," De Souza wrote. "This isn’t a one-off—it’s a repeat pattern, and it’s happening later and later into the night. Residents and visitors should be able to enjoy a beautiful day, support new businesses, and have a peaceful meal without worrying about safety or disruption."

The gathering came during a weekend when the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) implemented a temporary juvenile curfew zone in Navy Yard.

WATCH: Swarm of teens floods DC streets in ‘takeover'

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From Friday through Sunday, the curfew restricted anyone under 18 from gathering in groups of nine or more within the designated area during evening hours, unless exempted.

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According to MPD, the curfew zone was in effect from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night. Police maintained an increased presence in Navy Yard and other areas where similar gatherings have previously occurred, they said.

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Authorities said that while some groups briefly engaged in disorderly behavior Saturday night, they dispersed without incident. No criminal offenses were reported in the curfew zone over the weekend, and no arrests were made by MPD in connection with the gatherings.

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However, Metro Transit Police made four arrests at the nearby Waterfront Metro station outside the curfew zone. Details about the four arrests were not immediately available.

On Sunday night, officers recorded six curfew violations within the Navy Yard area, police said.

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"MPD is committed to doing everything possible to keep D.C. residents and visitors safe, and that includes supporting spaces to enable youth to gather to enjoy our city," Interim Chief of Police Jeffrey W. Carroll said in a statement.

A citywide juvenile curfew remains in effect daily from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., and officials are urging parents and guardians to monitor their children’s whereabouts as spring break continues.

Such "teen takeovers" have been happening across the District. The incidents typically involve large gatherings of young people and disruptive behavior.