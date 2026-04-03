Viral surveillance video shows suspects in killing of 7-month-old flung from moped in frenzied getaway crash

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The two men who face charges in what authorities are calling a "gang-related" shooting that left a 7-month-old baby dead in Brooklyn were captured on surveillance video crashing the moped they used to flee the scene of the crime.

In the video, the pair can be seen racing the wrong way down a one-way street before crashing into a black sedan driving towards them. The force of the crash flung both suspects forward off the motorbike before landing hard on the pavement.

The pair can be seen staggering to their feet, one hopping on his right foot, while both attempt to gather items that were strewn about during the crash, before moving back towards the moped.

The 7-month-old was identified as Kaori Patterson-Moore of Brooklyn. Her mother was pushing her in a stroller when shots were fired in their direction early Wednesday afternoon. Her father and 2-year-old brother were also present during the shooting. The family ducked into a bodega in an attempt to dodge the bullets.

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Kaori was struck and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital soon after the incident.

The NYPD announced Thursday that 21-year-old Amuri Greene is the suspected triggerman. Police say he was a known affiliate of a gang that operates out of a housing project in Brooklyn. They are investigating whether Kaori's father might have been the intended target of the shooting.

Greene was the rear passenger on the moped. He suffered a broken leg and was taken to the hospital after the crash, where he was subsequently arrested on unrelated domestic violence charges.

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The NYPD announced Thursday that he has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder. He will be taken into custody and arraigned after his hospital stay.

Police announced Friday the second suspect, Matthew Rodriguez, was arrested in Pennsylvania. The 18-year-old, who can be seen driving the moped in the surveillance video, was taken into custody by NYPD detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force. Charges are pending.

The gun used in the shooting has not been recovered, though police say they have found two shell casings related to the incident.

At an emotional news conference, NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch decried the heinous crime.

"This is a terrible day in our city, a tragedy that truly shocks the conscious," she said. "As a mother, I cannot imagine the pain that this family is feeling or the grief that they now carry with them. It is unspeakable."

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Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips online or on X @NYPDTips.

Fox News' Michael Sinkewicz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.