Viral Halloween ‘break-in’ scare leads police to surprising discovery about suspects: report

Alexandria police spent 100+ hours investigating viral video before woman reportedly admitted staging incident

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
Terrifying video shows a trio dressed in Halloween masks terrorizing a Virginia family Video

Terrifying video shows a trio dressed in Halloween masks terrorizing a Virginia family

Police have identified three suspects who were caught on camera allegedly threatening to break into a family's home while wearing Halloween masks in Alexandria, Virginia, on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (Shayla Whiteside via Storyful) 

Authorities have revealed they have tracked down a trio of suspects wanted in connection with a harrowing Halloween prank that terrorized a Virginia family earlier this month.

Following more than 100 hours of investigation, Alexandria Police Department Chief Tarrick McGuire said the three people caught on camera wearing Halloween masks and attempting to break into a family’s home were actually cousins of the residents, according to FOX 5.

McGuire revealed that investigators received numerous tips which led to a woman who confessed that she, her two sons and a nephew staged the incident, FOX 5 reported.

A group of three people in Halloween costumes allegedly attempted to break into a Virginia woman's home

Authorities have identified three suspects wanted in connection with an attempted home invasion in Alexandria, Virginia on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.  (Shayla Whiteside via Storyful)

Two additional adults and a child were also reportedly recruited to film the so-called "prank."

The incident unfolded in Alexandria – located just south of Washington, D.C. – on Oct. 14, with security video showing three people dressed in terrifying Halloween costumes threatening to enter a family’s home quickly going viral.

A group of three people in Halloween costumes allegedly attempted to break into a Virginia woman's home

The three suspects can be seen opening the front porch door of a home in Alexandria, Virginia on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.  (Shayla Whiteside via Storyful)

The suspects – one clad in a clown mask, a second wearing a costume resembling Michael Myers from the "Halloween" movie series and the third dressed as an evil nun – can be heard yelling, "It's your worst nightmare," while banging on the front door of the home.

The trio reportedly then entered through the backyard fence and caused property damage, leading authorities to treat the case as a suspected burglary.

A group of three people in Halloween costumes allegedly attempted to break into a Virginia woman's home

A suspect wearing a creepy clown mask can be seen approaching a woman’s home in Alexandria, Virginia on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.  (Shayla Whiteside via Storyful)

However, since the family is choosing to not bring charges, the suspects will not face prosecution and authorities will not reveal their identities.

McGuire also revealed the incident could have had deadly consequences, as the homeowner’s brother was initially called to the home with a gun. He reportedly stressed that the family had no prior knowledge of the prank.

"For me, my team and for this community, it represents a moral failure," McGuire said. "A moral failure where consequences could result in deadly consequences."

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
