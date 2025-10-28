Viral Halloween ‘break-in’ scare leads police to surprising discovery about suspects: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities have revealed they have tracked down a trio of suspects wanted in connection with a harrowing Halloween prank that terrorized a Virginia family earlier this month.

Following more than 100 hours of investigation, Alexandria Police Department Chief Tarrick McGuire said the three people caught on camera wearing Halloween masks and attempting to break into a family’s home were actually cousins of the residents, according to FOX 5.

McGuire revealed that investigators received numerous tips which led to a woman who confessed that she, her two sons and a nephew staged the incident, FOX 5 reported.

Two additional adults and a child were also reportedly recruited to film the so-called "prank."

The incident unfolded in Alexandria – located just south of Washington, D.C. – on Oct. 14, with security video showing three people dressed in terrifying Halloween costumes threatening to enter a family’s home quickly going viral.

The suspects – one clad in a clown mask, a second wearing a costume resembling Michael Myers from the "Halloween" movie series and the third dressed as an evil nun – can be heard yelling, "It's your worst nightmare," while banging on the front door of the home.

The trio reportedly then entered through the backyard fence and caused property damage, leading authorities to treat the case as a suspected burglary.

However, since the family is choosing to not bring charges, the suspects will not face prosecution and authorities will not reveal their identities.

McGuire also revealed the incident could have had deadly consequences, as the homeowner’s brother was initially called to the home with a gun. He reportedly stressed that the family had no prior knowledge of the prank.

"For me, my team and for this community, it represents a moral failure," McGuire said. "A moral failure where consequences could result in deadly consequences."