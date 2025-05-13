Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Tren de Aragua

Violent Venezuelan gang exploits technology to turbocharge its dominance: experts

Tren de Aragua recruits IT specialists, has its own online language, experts say

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Published
close
Former DEA agent warns Tren de Aragua gang 'spreads like a virus' Video

Former DEA agent warns Tren de Aragua gang 'spreads like a virus'

Former DEA Senior Special Agent Michael Brown discusses the Tren de Aragua gang's threat in the United States.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The brutal Venezuelan street gang Tren de Aragua (TdA), which has rapidly grown in recent years and is wreaking havoc in communities nationwide, is using tech savvy to best its rivals and infiltrate American communities, experts say. 

"Part of their recruitment process is to get individuals with IT backgrounds so that not only are they maintaining a presence on social media to keep their ear to the ground, they're also getting and recruiting and exploiting individuals with IT backgrounds so that they can operate digitally more easily in their marketing and advertising of individuals in the sex trade [and] sex trafficking," said Ali Hopper, a researcher from the nonprofit GUARD Against Trafficking. 

Jarrod Sadulski founded GUARD Against Trafficking, and he and Hopper travel to prisons on the southwest border, in Mexico and Central America, where they interview imprisoned former gang and cartel members for research purposes. 

Tren de Aragua gang members

Members of Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang and the MS-13 gang who were deported to El Salvador by the U.S. are shown in prison in San Salvador on March 31, 2025. (El Salvador Press Presidency Office/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"They absorb people into the ranks, sometimes by force," Sadulski said. "For example, if they come across somebody in a Venezuelan community that they've embedded themselves in and that person has IT skills or some specific set of unique skills, they'll draw in that person, even if it's unwillingly, into their enterprise, into their gang, because of that special skill set that they have. So that speaks to their sophistication."

Hopper said that much like organized cartels, TdA uses a specific cloud communication style as a way of avoiding digital surveillance while directing gang activities, unlike typical gangs.

DOJ INDICTS ALLEGED HIGH-RANKING TREN DE ARAGUA MEMBER ON TERRORISM CHARGES FOR THE FIRST TIME

Peruvian police carry out the transfer of several members of the Tren de Aragua criminal organization in Lima on October 5, 2023. Peruvian police on Thursday captured the alleged leader and 31 other members of a faction of the Tren de Aragua, the Venezuelan-born criminal organization that sows terror in several South American countries with murders and extortion, according to authorities. The offensive against what is considered the most dangerous gang operating in Peru was carried out in several regions of the country.

Peruvian police transfer members of the Tren de Aragua criminal organization in Lima on Oct. 5, 2023. (CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP via Getty Images)

Part of that style involves using unique imagery. Hopper said the gang sends images back and forth without text and communicates via symbols in the background of the images to avoid digital detection.

Other gangs will simply use email, according to Sadulski and Hopper, exposing themselves to far more risk. 

TdA also has its own online language.

"They like to resort to either communicating through a photo background … an item in the background or through emojis," Hopper said. "It's a whole other language where emojis mean different things. And so that doesn't really get flagged by a platform system because it's not being written. It is a language communicated through emojis or communicated through an actual image rather than the text below or the image."

Suspected members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua appear in mugshots

Suspected members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang

Another part of TdA's operational strategy that allows the organization to rapidly gain a foothold in American communities is a willingness to partner with local street gangs, a mutually beneficial arrangement that allows the local gangs to make more money on the backs of TdA. 

"They'll come into a large city, hide themselves within the Venezuelan population but then work with the local gangs in that area, whether it's Blood group, Crips or other gangs that [are] more specific to that community and basically align themselves to make profits through human trafficking, through drug trafficking, through murder-for-hire in conjunction with these other gangs versus warring with them," Sadulski said.

tren-de-aragua-gang-members-rush-apartment-door

Alleged members of the Tren de Aragua gang reportedly took over an apartment building in Aurora, Colo., charging rent in exchange for "protection." (Edward Romero)

In return, TdA uses these partnerships to closely study local police and criminal justice trends. 

"They align themselves with these gangs to understand the market in that area, the trade routes [and] who's who in that community," Hopper said. "So they align themselves with these gangs and work with them at lower levels to start to understand the lay of the land and the area in which they work."

Tren de Aragua has spread to states across the U.S.

Map of Tren de Aragua presence in the United States as of December 2024 (Fox News Digital)

TEXAS WOMAN ROBBED, PISTOL-WHIPPED IN RITZY DALLAS AREA BY ILLEGAL VENEZUELAN MIGRANTS WITH GANG TIES: REPORT

"On top of that, that allows them the time to study the politics in that area," he said. "They're actually studying the politics of the area. They study the political climate, they study law enforcement, their routes, where they're going, where they patrol, where they don't patrol [and] what crimes are being prosecuted, what crimes are seen as lower level and not worth prosecuting."

Sadulski and Hopper noted that even with their sophistication, the gang is still ultraviolent and willing to impulsively commit heinous crimes without prior planning. 

One such crime recently occurred when 11 teen TdA members, including several minors, attacked New York City Police Department officers in Times Square.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"It's horrific enough to be a victim of a crime," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said of the attack. "But when someone openly assaults a police officer, you are attacking our symbol of safety, and it cannot be tolerated.

"People who prey on innocent people must be held accountable. They must be brought to justice."

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025 after four years as a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He grew up in Rhode Island and is a graduate of Elon University. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.