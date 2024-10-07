Texas woman robbed, pistol-whipped in ritzy Dallas area by illegal Venezuelan migrants with gang ties: report

After a Texas woman was tied up, robbed at gunpoint and pistol-whipped in her Dallas home in late September, multiple Venezuelan men have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

The robbery occurred around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, after the woman returned from dinner to her home in Bluffview, a neighborhood in Dallas where the average home price is more than $880,000, according to Zillow.

The men are accused of targeting the woman in her driveway, forcing her into her home and tying her up while pointing guns at her head, according to police records obtained by FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth. The men allegedly hit her in the head with a gun and threatened to cut off her fingers.

The suspects allegedly used Google Translate to communicate with the victim and made off with $75,000 worth of jewelry, a Gucci purse, a Ferragamo handbag, a Judith Leiber handbag, the victim's phone and coins from a wooden box, FOX 4 reported.

On Sept. 28, Dallas police arrested and charged 28-year-old Manuel Hernandez-Hernandez with aggravated robbery in connection with the incident, the department told Fox News Digital.

On Oct. 3, the Dallas Police Fugitive Unit executed an arrest warrant in Irving, Texas, with the assistance of Irving Police SWAT and Dallas Police SWAT, and arrested three other male suspects in connection with the same crime.

Those suspects are 20-year-old Yean Brayhan Torrealba-Sanabria, 34-year-old Carlos Alberto Martinez-Silva and 27-year-old Wilmer Jesus Colmenares-Gonzalez, who are also each charged with aggravated robbery.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Hernandez-Hernandez is a citizen of Venezuela and entered the United States in March near the El Paso border "without being inspected, admitted, or paroled by an Immigration Officer."

On May 21, Hernandez-Hernandez pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and was sentenced to three days' confinement, ICE said. Hernandez-Hernandez was also arrested by Colleyville police on Sept. 19 and released a day before the robbery occurred.

After his arrest on Sept 28, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Dallas placed an Immigration Detainer, Notice of Action, Form I-247 on Hernandez-Hernandez.

ICE told FOX 4 that the other three suspects are also living in the United States illegally from Venezuela.

Dallas police linked Hernandez-Hernandez to the robbery after apparently finding his fingerprint on the wooden box from which the suspects allegedly stole several coins, according to FOX 4.

He allegedly admitted to the robbery and gave police the nicknames of the other suspects involved, but said he did not know their real names. One of the other suspects apparently contacted Hernandez-Hernandez via Facebook and asked him to meet up before the robbery occurred.

Hernandez-Hernandez further stated his belief that the other men were part of the El Anti-Tren criminal street gang, according to the documents obtained by FOX 4.

Dallas police did not confirm gang ties to Fox News Digital. The investigation remains ongoing.