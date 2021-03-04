Expand / Collapse search
EDUCATION
Published

Villanova issues warning after 4 female students say they were sexually assaulted in dorms

University says male student who was accused is no longer on campus

Associated Press
Villanova University is warning students, faculty and staff about several reports of sexual assaults on campus.

The suburban Philadelphia university said Wednesday that four resident female students reported Monday having been assaulted by a male student in university residence halls. 

Officials said the complaints ranged from non-consensual sexual touching to non-consensual sexual intercourse.

Villanova University has issued a warning to the community. (Google Maps)

The university said the male student is no longer on campus as officials investigate.

In a separate report Sunday, the Bryn Mawr Hospital emergency department notified university public safety that a female student who declined to be identified had been treated for a sexual assault committed by someone she knew.

Officials said the male hadn’t been identified to the university and it wasn’t clear whether he is a student. They said the alleged assault occurred on campus between Friday and Sunday, although the exact location was unknown.

