DC sexual assault suspect dies after falling off building during chase, police say

A sexual assault suspect has died in Washington, D.C., Wednesday after falling off a building while trying to flee police, investigators say.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, in a statement to Fox News, said the situation unfolded around 1:15 a.m. local time after officers responded to a report about a burglary in a northwestern neighborhood in the city.

After arriving, officers learned that the suspect gained entry into two occupied residences in the building and had allegedly sexually assaulted a female victim, the statement said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The suspect attempted to evade apprehension by going to the roof of the building and hanging over the ledge," police added. "The suspect fell from the building and was pronounced dead on the scene."

The individual was not publicly identified, and police say the case remains under investigation.