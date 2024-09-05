Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC.

Videos taken inside Apalachee High School show gun, ordered evacuations

Apalachee High student recorded evacuation, victim on ground following mass shooting

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Georgia officers evacuate Apalachee High School students from classroom Video

Georgia officers evacuate Apalachee High School students from classroom

Video taken inside Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, Wednesday showed students being evacuated from a classroom. (Credit: Alexsandra Romero/Joel Romero via Storyful)

Videos taken inside Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, following Wednesday's mass shooting show a sense of calm amid the chaos.

Sophomore Alexsandra Romero, 15, was sheltering with classmates inside a classroom when she caught footage of law enforcement officers entering the room and directing them down a corridor to exit. 

"Single file line down this aisle right here after this deputy," an officer is heard saying. "Hurry up now, come on, let's go. We got a whole school to get evacuated, people, come on now."

Romero told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she thought what was happening was a drill.

Deputy directs students out of GA classroom

An officer can be seen directing students out of a classroom at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia on Sept. 4, 2024. (Alexsandra Romero/Joel Romero via Storyful)

"I can just remember my hands were shaking," Romero said. "I felt bad because everybody was crying, everybody was trying to find their siblings."

Another video captured by the teen on her way out of the school shows a body covered by a sheet with blood surrounding it and firearms on the floor. 

Video from Apalachee High School hallway shows gun Video

Authorities identified the four victims who were killed as two teachers and two students.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey identified the teachers as Richard Aspinwall and Christina Irmie, who both taught math, and the students as Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14.

Nine others were taken to various hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Students evacuated from Apalachee High School

Students walk down a corridor in Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, on Wednesday following a mass shooting. (Alexsandra Romero/Joel Romero via Storyful)

On Wednesday, authorities identified Colt Gray, now 14, as the suspected shooter. Gray surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody following the rampage. 

Gray had been on the FBI's radar as a possible threat since last year, the agency confirmed. 

"At that time, there was no probable cause for arrest or to take any additional law enforcement action on the local, state, or federal levels," the FBI said.

Fox News' Stepheny Price, Gabriele Regalbuto and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.