Wisconsin
Published

Video shows Wisconsin police officer getting snow dumped on him after closing door

Viroqua Police Officer Carter Jamieson says he is being nicknamed the ‘snowman’

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Viroqua Police Officer Carter Jamieson was caught on video getting snow dumped on him. (Credit: Viroqua Police Department/WEATHER TRAKER/TMX)

A Wisconsin police officer seen on video getting a pile of snow dumped on his head after closing a door says his co-workers are now referring to him as the "snowman." 

Viroqua Officer Carter Jamieson was hit with the wintry blast on Jan. 18 after exiting his department’s headquarters outside of Madison, according to FOX6 News Milwaukee. 

"[Our dispatcher] was watching it happen," Jamieson told the station. "I walk back inside, and she's just on the floor, laughing. She just thinks it's the funniest thing in the world." 

"I'm the snowman," he added. "That's who I am now. I'm just a snow guy." 

Viroqua Police Officer Carter Jamieson is seen closing a door at police headquarters on Jan. 18.

Viroqua Police Officer Carter Jamieson is seen closing a door at police headquarters on Jan. 18. (Viroqua Police Department)

Footage posted by the Viroqua Police Department shows Jamieson leaving the building in uniform and walking into several inches of snow. 

Snow then crashes down onto Jamieson outside the Viroqua Police Department.

Snow then crashes down onto Jamieson outside the Viroqua Police Department. (Viroqua Police Department)

He then turns around to make sure the door is fully shut. 

After giving it a press, snow comes crashing down on his head. 

Jamieson then shakes off the snow before walking away from the Viroqua Police Department building.

Jamieson then shakes off the snow before walking away from the Viroqua Police Department building. (Viroqua Police Department)

Jamieson then is seen shaking off the snow and looking upward to the building’s roof before walking off into the night. 

"Viroqua Officer Carter Jamieson hopes you have a safe and uneventful evening with the forecasted winter storm," the department wrote on its Facebook page. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.