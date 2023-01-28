Massive 85-vehicle Wisconsin pileup injures 27, blocks major interstate for hours in both directions

Dozens of people were hurt in a traffic pileup in southern Wisconsin on Friday amid snowy weather.

The crash involving approximately 85 vehicles blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, according to authorities.

Wisconsin State Patrol officials said that snow, ice and whiteout conditions had been factors.

According to WIFR-TV, Beloit Memorial Hospital said at least 27 people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash,

The crash occurred at around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit and troopers found that the interstate was blocked in both directions.

The initial investigation indicated 85 vehicles were involved. One fatality was reported in an unrelated crash.

Traffic was diverted onto side roads and the southbound lanes opened again just after 8 p.m., according to a Twitter post from the State Patrol. All lanes of I-39/90 were open in both directions as of 9:45 p.m.

Separately, the officials said another multi-vehicle crash at around 1:30 p.m. blocked northbound Interstate 41, with the same conditions also factors. Those lanes reopened shortly after 7:30 p.m.

More snow was expected in the region on Saturday.

