Ice storm in South could cause power outages, travel issues for millions of Americans

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Tennessee expected to be among states hit

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 29

A powerful arctic cold front that has brought dangerous wind chills of up to 50 below zero has become stationary for the next few days, bringing the risk of a significant ice storm impacting parts of the South into the Tennessee Valley.   

Accumulating ice will cause travel issues and likely power outages for sections of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Tennessee.  

Parts of the southern U.S. that could see ice accumulation during the week.

Parts of the southern U.S. that could see ice accumulation during the week. (Fox News)

This could be a major issue for millions of people.  

The national forecast for Monday, Jan. 30.

The national forecast for Monday, Jan. 30. (Fox News)

Wind chill warnings and advisories are also in effect for parts of the central and western U.S. 

Where wind chill warnings and advisories are currently in effect.

Where wind chill warnings and advisories are currently in effect. (Fox News)

Meanwhile, on the warmer side of the boundary, heavy rain could cause flash flooding along and south of the front. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."