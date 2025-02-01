Third soldier inside Black Hawk helicopter involved in DC midair collision identified

The Army has identified the third soldier who was *inside the Black Hawk helicopter involved in Wednesday’s deadly midair collision near Reagan National Airport after it had been initially withheld.

Cpt. Rebecca M. Lobach, of Durham, North Carolina, served as an aviation officer in the Army from July 2019 and had around 500 hours of flying time in the Black Hawk under her belt.

Lobach’s family had initially asked for her identity to be withheld because of unsubstantiated accusations that DEI was a factor in the crash.

The crew chief and Lobach’s other fellow pilot inside the Black Hawk were identified on Thursday as Ryan O'Hara and Chief Warrant Office 2 Andrew Eaves.

Their helicopter collided with an American Airlines regional jet landing at Reagan from Wichita, Kansas, Wednesday evening while the soldiers were on a training mission, killing all 64 on the plane and the three in the helicopter.

The cause is under investigation.