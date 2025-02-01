Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Third soldier inside Black Hawk helicopter involved in DC midair collision identified

Cpt. Rebecca M. Lobach's identity was initially withheld after the crash

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published | Updated
Every single safety procedure ‘failed’ in DC aircraft collision: Dr. Jeff Edwards Video

Every single safety procedure ‘failed’ in DC aircraft collision: Dr. Jeff Edwards

Aircraft accident investigator Dr. Jeff Edwards gives his take on what caused the aircraft collision near Washington, D.C. on ‘Fox News Live.’

The Army has identified the third soldier who was *inside the Black Hawk helicopter involved in Wednesday’s deadly midair collision near Reagan National Airport after it had been initially withheld. 

Cpt. Rebecca M. Lobach, of Durham, North Carolina, served as an aviation officer in the Army from July 2019 and had around 500 hours of flying time in the Black Hawk under her belt. 

Lobach’s family had initially asked for her identity to be withheld because of unsubstantiated accusations that DEI was a factor in the crash. 

Rebecca Lobach

Cpt. Rebecca M. Lobach, of Durham, North Carolina, served as an aviation officer in the Army from July 2019 and had around 500 hours of flying time in the Black Hawk under her belt.  (Getty/US Army)

The crew chief and Lobach’s other fellow pilot inside the Black Hawk were identified on Thursday as Ryan O'Hara and Chief Warrant Office 2 Andrew Eaves. 

Their helicopter collided with an American Airlines regional jet landing at Reagan from Wichita, Kansas, Wednesday evening while the soldiers were on a training mission, killing all 64 on the plane and the three in the helicopter. 

The cause is under investigation.  