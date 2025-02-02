Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Chicago

Airplane wing strikes tug vehicle at Chicago airport, leaving driver hospitalized

Tug flips over, pins 64-year-old man at O’Hare International Airport

By Bonny Chu , Pilar Arias Fox News
Published | Updated
The driver of an aircraft tug was sent to the hospital in critical condition after an incident at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago on Saturday, according to the Chicago Police Department

The wing of the aircraft struck the tug vehicle as the plane was taxiing to the gate, police said.

The passenger plane was operated by American Airlines under American Eagle Flight 6181, the airline confirmed to Fox News Digital in a statement.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and team members, and we are reviewing this incident," American Airlines said.

first responders attend incident at airport

First responders are shown at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago after an airplane wing reportedly struck a tug vehicle on Saturday. (Citizen.com/Fox32Chicago)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also confirmed the tug was reportedly crossing the taxiway when it was hit by a Bombardier CRJ-200, which flew from Kalamazoo Battle Creek International Airport in Michigan.

Upon contact, the tug vehicle flipped over and pinned its 64-year-old male driver, whose name has not been released, according to the police. The driver was later taken to Lutheran General Hospital with head and lower body injuries but is now stable.

American Eagle passenger jet at airport

An American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-200 struck a United Airlines tug vehicle at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on Saturday. (Robert Alexander)

United Airlines also confirmed that the tug driver was one of its employees.

"We are ensuring he receives any necessary support and care," United Airlines said in a statement.

No other customers or crew members were injured in the incident, police said. 

flyers walk through an airport with an american airlines passenger plane in the background

The wing of an American Airlines plane struck a tug vehicle on Saturday at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.

The FAA also stated that the passengers were deplaned safely and bussed to the terminal.

The investigation is ongoing.

The incident at the Chicago airport occurred just days after another one that led to the death of an American Airlines worker at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina. 

That incident, which occurred on Monday, involved an airline ramp vehicle, the airport told Fox News Digital in a statement, but no additional details were immediately given. 

