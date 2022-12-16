Video shows truck in Florida crashing, spilling more than 1,300 gallons of cooking oil

The Florida Highway Patrol has released a video showing the moment a truck crashed and overturned, spilling more than 1,300 gallons of cooking oil.

The incident happened Thursday on Buckingham Road in Fort Myers.

The Florida Highway Patrol said those involved suffered "minor injuries" but that it could have been much worse as "no one was wearing seatbelts."

"Buckle Up Florida!" it added.

The footage shows the truck traveling along a road before it flips over on its side.

As the truck is sliding down the road, two individuals then appear to be ejected from its cab.

They are dragged along the asphalt before the truck eventually comes to a stop, with brown cooking oil seen flying into the air.

The two individuals then are seen walking away from the wreckage.

Police told WINK-TV that the driver was at fault for the crash and therefore responsible for cleaning up the cooking oil.