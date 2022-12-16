Expand / Collapse search
Hawaii
2 seriously injured after Hawaii plane crashes shortly after takeoff

The passengers of the single-engine plane crash were taken to a HI hospital

Associated Press
Two people were injured when a single-engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Lihue Airport on Kauai Island in Hawaii, authorities said Thursday.

There were two people on board the plane. The injured were taken to Wilcox Medical Center in stable but serious condition, the Kauai Fire Department said.

The Beechcraft BE77 crashed around noon, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The state Department of Transportation said the plane went down about 75 to 100 feet off Lihue Airport property.

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a plane crash in Lihue, Hawaii, on Dec. 15, 2022.  (Hawaii Department of Transportation via AP)

The crash didn't affect commercial flights.

Firefighters, police officers and paramedics responded to the crash.