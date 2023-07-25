Video shows moment missing Ohio boy, 4, is found by his family in a field

An aerial video released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol captured the moment law enforcement helped a family locate a missing 4-year-old child in a field.

The rescue happened July 20 in Xenia Township, outside of Dayton, after the agency’s Aviation Section teamed up with Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

"I believe I have located him," the helicopter pilot was heard saying. "He’s in the corner of the bean field walking around."

Cameras from the helicopter captured the child wading through crops.

"Yep, right there, walk straight that way right there he’s about 20 yards in front of you," the pilot said as a search party approached the child.

A woman was seen picking up the child while a man turned around and gave a thumbs-up to the helicopter pilot.

"The family has got him, they are giving us a thumbs up," the pilot said.

"Thanks for your help," another voice responded through police radio.

"Absolutely, give us a call anytime," the pilot replied.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the family was "very grateful" after reuniting with the child.

The circumstances of what led up to the child’s disappearance were not immediately clear.

Earlier this year, four Ohio teens were found safe hours after they went missing in a remote area of the Tuscarawas River in Dover, Ohio, on Memorial Day, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Unit found the shivering teenagers, who were still dressed in swimming gear early in the morning, after the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's office asked for assistance, the highway patrol said.

Video shared by the highway patrol showed aerial nighttime video of the moment the shivering teens were found on the bank after scanning the river.

No injuries were reported, according to FOX 19.

The teens had reportedly been missing for more than six hours when they were found.

In January, police in Ohio released video showing officers pulling over a car and rescuing a missing 4-year-old Michigan girl after she was allegedly taken by her noncustodial father.

Lilliana Nardini was safely located and her father, 46-year-old Eric Nardini, was taken into custody after Ohio State Troopers located his silver 2003 Ford Taurus driving on a roadway, the Michigan State Police said.

Fox News’ Brie Stimson and Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.