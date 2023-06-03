Expand / Collapse search
Ohio
Ohio teens rescued after going missing while tubing in remote area of the Tuscarawas River

Video shared by the highway patrol showed aerial nighttime video of the moment the shivering teens were found

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Four Ohio teens were found safe hours after they went missing in a remote area of the Tuscarawas River in Dover on Memorial Day, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Saturday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Unit found the shivering teenagers, who were still dressed in swimming gear early in the morning, after the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's office asked for assistance, the highway patrol said. 

Video shared by the highway patrol showed aerial nighttime video of the moment the shivering teens were found on the bank by the aerial after scanning the river.

teens seen on nighttime video

Video shared by the Ohio State Highway Patrol showed aerial nighttime video of the moment the shivering teens were found (Ohio State Highway Patrol)

No injuries were reported, according to FOX 19

The teens had reportedly been missing for more than six hours when they were found.