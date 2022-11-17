Video shows Kansas first responders pulling woman out of burning car

Police in Kansas have released a dramatic bodycam video showing the moments first responders pulled a 51-year-old woman out from underneath a burning vehicle.

The Leawood Police Department says the incident happened Monday when "first responders were dispatched to an injury accident with a car on fire in Leawood’s Tomahawk Creek trailhead parking lot at 117th and Tomahawk Creek Parkway."

"We got you! We got you!" an officer is heard shouting on the footage as he and others lift up the burning vehicle to allow others to reach the trapped woman.

"There you go! Get her! We got her! Pull, pull, pull!" the officer then shouts to his colleagues as the victim is brought to safety.

Leawood Police Capt. Brad Robbins told Fox News Digital on Thursday that after investigators spoke to her family, they learned that the woman is expected to survive, but she will have a long recovery from her injuries.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the woman’s vehicle was eastbound on Town Center Drive from Roe Avenue and failed to stop at the Tomahawk Creek Parkway intersection before continuing into the parking lot for the trailhead where her vehicle struck a second car and a tree," the department said in a statement. "The impacts caused the woman’s vehicle to catch on fire."

The woman was transported to a local hospital and an investigation remains ongoing.