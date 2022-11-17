Video shows Kansas first responders pulling woman out of burning car

Expand / Collapse search
Kansas
Published

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Kansas first responders rescue woman from burning car

The Leawood Police Department has released bodycam footage showing the moments first responders saved a woman from a burning vehicle. 

Police in Kansas have released a dramatic bodycam video showing the moments first responders pulled a 51-year-old woman out from underneath a burning vehicle. 

The Leawood Police Department says the incident happened Monday when "first responders were dispatched to an injury accident with a car on fire in Leawood’s Tomahawk Creek trailhead parking lot at 117th and Tomahawk Creek Parkway."

"We got you! We got you!" an officer is heard shouting on the footage as he and others lift up the burning vehicle to allow others to reach the trapped woman. 

"There you go! Get her! We got her! Pull, pull, pull!" the officer then shouts to his colleagues as the victim is brought to safety. 

SEATTLE FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE 13-YEAR-OLD BOY TRAPPED INSIDE CAR AFTER CRASH IN PARKING LOT 

First responders are seen approaching the burning vehicle in Leawood, Kansas, on Monday. (Leawood Police Department)

Leawood Police Capt. Brad Robbins told Fox News Digital on Thursday that after investigators spoke to her family, they learned that the woman is expected to survive, but she will have a long recovery from her injuries. 

The bodycam video from the Leawood Police Department shows officers getting close to the flames to rescue the woman. (Leawood Police Department)

"The preliminary investigation indicates the woman’s vehicle was eastbound on Town Center Drive from Roe Avenue and failed to stop at the Tomahawk Creek Parkway intersection before continuing into the parking lot for the trailhead where her vehicle struck a second car and a tree," the department said in a statement. "The impacts caused the woman’s vehicle to catch on fire." 

The woman, bottom left, is seen being dragged to safety by first responders in Leawood, Kansas. She is expected to survive, police say. (Leawood Police Department)

The woman was transported to a local hospital and an investigation remains ongoing. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.